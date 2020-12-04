Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta test positive for COVID

MUMBAI: Recently, we heard that Raj Mehta is going to commence the shoot of his next titled 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. The movie features some amazing talent like Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, together with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

Now, as per sources, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for covid.

Recently, the team had taken off to Chandigarh to begin the first shooting schedule of the film. Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani had taken to their Instagram handles and shared their airport looks with the fans. In the picture, Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and YouTuber Prajakta Koli can be seen posing.

Taking about the film, as per sources, it is tentatively titled Jug Jug Jiyo and is a dramedy that revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations, played by Varun and Kiara and Anil and Neetu. The situational comedy, spun around a North Indian family, promises to be a riot, with the older couple's strained relationship bringing lots of laughs.

We wish for the speedy recovery of the actors.

