Varun Dhawan calls Baby John one of his toughest films ever, read on

When one talks about South Indian movies and mass, Atlee's name immediately comes to our minds. Shah Rukh Khan and his film Jawan made over Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. Everyone was excited to know whom Atlee would work with next.
Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh are coming together for Baby John. The mass avatar of Varun Dhawan was loved by all in the first look. It will be directed by Kalees.

Baby John is coming in theatres on May 2024. The shoot for the same is happening at a brisk pace. Varun Dhawan has said that they are now on Day 70 of the shoot. He has said that this has been his most intense shoot till date. It seems the team continued to shoot till it was night, and no one seemed to be in the mood to stop.

Baby John is about a cop who has to change his identity and travel to a different place to protect his family. In the past, Kalees made Kee, a sci-fi psychological thriller in Tamil. His debut work caught the notice of masses and critics.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child later this year. The actor has Citadel Hunny Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Amazon Prime Video. He will also do a cameo in Stree 2. We can see that Varun Dhawan has built a chiselled physique for the film.

