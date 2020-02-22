News

Varun Dhawan celebrates 'Coolie No 1' wrap with pancakes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated wrapping up the shoot of his father David Dhawans upcoming comedy flick "Coolie No 1" with pancakes. The actor took to social media to share the news with fans and called it his "funniest film".

Varun took to Instagram and shared the photo on Friday. In the pic, he is seen eating gorging on pancakes for breakfast, with a topping of sliced bananas and chocolate syrup.

"Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

"Coolie No 1" is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast.

The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

Tags Actor Varun Dhawan David Dhawan Coolie No 1 Instagram Pancake Ace comedians Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav Johnny Lever Govinda Karisma Kapoor Sara Ali Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here