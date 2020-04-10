Varun Dhawan comes up with unique stay-at-home reality show; read details

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and talented film actors. In addition to his acting chops, he is known for his dancing skills.

As the country is locked-up in their homes due to coronavirus, the actor is now coming up with a new show to entertain audience. Well, during this time, Flipkart believes in addressing the need of the hour, for positive entertainment. The stage is now set for the launch of Flipkart Video’s latest show ‘Entertainer No. 1’ - the latest addition under the Flipkart Originals umbrella, which is scheduled to launch on the Flipkart app on 13 April. Aimed at giving budding entertainers a platform to stay connected, this new show is curated with the intention to cheer up India during this difficult time, and encourage people to bring out their creative best, while more importantly, staying at home. This launch brings together India’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan with Flipkart Video, to introduce India's unique stay-at-home reality show. Varun was found to be a great fit because he is someone who is deeply involved in various initiatives which are currently dedicated to helping people across the country.

Speaking about the association with Flipkart Video, Varun Dhawan said to media, “I’m very excited to partner with Flipkart and be a part of India’s unique stay-at-home reality show. Flipkart's efforts during this difficult time are commendable and through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills. What better way to do it than an easy upload on the Flipkart app. Given the unique format of the show, I’m looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can’t wait to get on this entertaining roller-coaster ride that begins next week.”

Participants will be able to record their performance directly under the ‘video’ section on the app, with a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. Open to participants over 13 years of age (allowing minors to participate under supervision), with no bar on gender or geography, people can participate and showcase their talent. Over a period of eight weeks, the show will consist of diverse weekly challenges, in a quest to find India’s most talented entertainers from home. The most popular entries each week will move on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting cash prizes and gift vouchers.