Varun Dhawan dances on First Class with these special kids

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has a huge fan following especially among children. So when he got an opportunity to spend quality time with kids, he made sure to spread cheer.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan attended an event that was held for children battling cancer. Varun not only clicked photos with them but also danced on stage on his song ‘First Class’ from Kalank. Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo and captioned it, 'The real champs #hope2019 thank u for having me'.

There is no doubt that Varun is loved by one and all and has a massive fan following. The actor will soon be seen in Remo D’souza's Street Dancer 3D, which is part 3 of the Anybody Can Dance franchise.

Kudos to Varun Dhawan for showering so much love and affection on these special children.

