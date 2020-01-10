Varun Dhawan dances with kids in Jodhpur

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The film is the third instalment of Remo D'Souza's ABCD franchise and people have high expectations from this project.

Varun reunites with Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D and their reunion have everyone excited. The film is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan until they realise that their roots and passion is the same.

These days Varun Dhawan is quite busy promoting his film these days. The actor had jetted off to Indore with Nora Fatehi. A video of him has gone viral where he is seen receiving a warm welcome by young kids from Jodhpur who cannot contain their excitement after they see Varun Dhawan.

The kids are asking Varun Dhawan for selfies and autographs, and they all look excited after looking at their favourite star.

Varun Dhawan happily smiled at them and he made sure to sign autographs, click pictures and dance with them.

Check out the video here: