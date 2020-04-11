Varun Dhawan to go live on Insta with COVID-19 patient and actress Zoa Morani from hospital to spread awareness

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of Coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Speaking about celebrities, Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his two daughters – Shaza and Zoa Morani – have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

As per an earlier report in SpotboyE, Shaza, who had foreign travel history and had quarantined herself with sister Zoa Morani after returning home, was the first in the family to be tested positive, followed by sister Zoa and father Karim. However, after a few days in Hospital, Shaza was tested negative and doctors said if she tests negative for the third time, she will be discharged soon.

While Karim’s daughter Zoa is currently in hospital fighting COVID-19, her good friend Varun Dhawan will go live with her on Instagram today in order to spread awareness about the disease. Taking to Instagram, he posted a collage picture of him with Zoa and announced the same on Twitter. He wrote, “Hey guys going live on my Instagram tomorrow with @zoamorani whose a friend of mine. Where she will be sharing details on her battle with #COVIDー19 and how’s she doing. Tune in!!!”

Take a look.