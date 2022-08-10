Varun Dhawan hints at shooting for a ‘secret’ project?

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors these days. He is well-known for playing many classic roles in films like Bhediya, Jugjugg Jeeyo and many more. Recently, the actor seemingly dropped a hint for his fans on his Instagram handle. Varun took to his stories to post a video of him driving back home after a shoot.

He wrote on the video that he was packing up from a secret shoot. His caption read as, “Pack up for a secret project.” After he posted this story, fans were buzzing with excitement and were very curious to find out what project he is working on. One netizen commented, “Woah... can't wait for Varun to reveal more details.” Another user wrote, “Which project? Please tell.”

Other than his unknown 'secret project', Varun is busy shooting for Raj and DK's directorial 'Citadel', which is the Indian chapter of the popular American series with the same name and was directed by the Russo Brothers.

The 'Bhediya' actor is all set to make his OTT debut with this series. This is the first time that he has collaborated with the directors of 'Family Man' fame for a project. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing the female lead opposite him.

Varun Dhawan has had a career that spans almost a decade. He has tried movies across multiple genres and is considered to be one of the fittest actors of this generation. But other than 'Badlapur', he hasn’t yet forayed into the action genre to showcase his talent there. Hopefully, this Raj-Dk series will show him in a never-seen avatar. This show is set to be an exclusive OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun shared his excitement about joining the show earlier and said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career.” Varun was last seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

