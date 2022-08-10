Varun Dhawan hints at shooting for a ‘secret’ project?

Recently, Varun Dhawan seemingly dropped a hint for his fans on his Instagram handle that he was possibly filming for a secret project. Find out more below.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 22:55
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan hints at shooting for a ‘secret’ project?

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors these days. He is well-known for playing many classic roles in films like Bhediya, Jugjugg Jeeyo and many more. Recently, the actor seemingly dropped a hint for his fans on his Instagram handle. Varun took to his stories to post a video of him driving back home after a shoot.

He wrote on the video that he was packing up from a secret shoot. His caption read as, “Pack up for a secret project.” After he posted this story, fans were buzzing with excitement and were very curious to find out what project he is working on. One netizen commented, “Woah... can't wait for Varun to reveal more details.” Another user wrote, “Which project? Please tell.”

Other than his unknown 'secret project', Varun is busy shooting for Raj and DK's directorial 'Citadel', which is the Indian chapter of the popular American series with the same name and was directed by the Russo Brothers.

The 'Bhediya' actor is all set to make his OTT debut with this series. This is the first time that he has collaborated with the directors of 'Family Man' fame for a project. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing the female lead opposite him.

Also Read : Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tandulkar all set to get engaged? Tweet claiming the same goes viral post making Double Ton record

Varun Dhawan has had a career that spans almost a decade. He has tried movies across multiple genres and is considered to be one of the fittest actors of this generation. But other than 'Badlapur', he hasn’t yet forayed into the action genre to showcase his talent there. Hopefully, this Raj-Dk series will show him in a never-seen avatar. This show is set to be an exclusive OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun shared his excitement about joining the show earlier and said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career.” Varun was last seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Shreyas Iyer shares pic of his recovery process on his Instagram handle; check it out

Credits : ETimes

Varun Dhawan Bhediya JUGJUGG JEEYO Student Of The Year Dilwale Citadel Raj & DK Russo brothers Kriti Sanon Bawaal Janhvi Kapoor OTT Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 22:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This is how you can attain Katrina Kaif's minimal makeup look
MUMBAI: Over time and again, Katrina has been very loud and clear about the fact that she does not like loud makeup and...
Lipstick as a blush, a yes or a no? Have a look at some expert opinions on common trends
MUMBAI: In the digital era, everyone has become a makeup expert, presenting their makeup routine, recreating celebrity...
Celebrity approved 'Rosy Lips' makeup trend could be your perfect look this Valentine's Day
MUMBAI: There is something amazing about beauty trends and it goes up a notch when aced by celebrities. The latest...
Plan vacations this year while keeping these predictions in mind
MUMBAI: As the world slowly recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel industry is preparing for a...
"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham
MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his character Jim in the action thriller...
Recent Stories
"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham
"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham

Latest Video

Related Stories
"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham
"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham
"There was a pressure of few Srk fan clubs on me" Siddharth Anand
"There was a pressure of few Srk fan clubs on me" Siddharth Anand
"Whenever I am sad or lonely, I go to my balcony to wave at my fans" - Shah Rukh Khan
"Whenever I am sad or lonely, I go to my balcony to wave at my fans" - Shah Rukh Khan
While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed
While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed
Kareena Kapoor to essay character in Hansal Mehta’s next which is inspired by Kate Winslet’s Mare Of Easttown
Kareena Kapoor to essay character in Hansal Mehta’s next which is inspired by Kate Winslet’s Mare Of Easttown
On Priyadarshan’s birthday, here are the top 10 comedy movies by him that can be watched on repeat
On Priyadarshan’s birthday, here are the top 10 comedy movies by him that can be watched on repeat