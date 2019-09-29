Varun Dhawan: I am inspired by my father's punctuality

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has said that time is more important to him than money, adding that he is inspired by his father David Dhawans punctuality.

"If I am inspired by someone's punctuality then it's by my father. My dad (David Dhawan) reaches to certain place before the time. If the shooting call time is 9am, he will be there at 8am, and you have to be on set at 9am sharp otherwise he will verbally abuse you. So, I have to be on the set on time," Varun said.

Being the son of a filmmaker, Varun added, he understands the importance of time. "I am a son of a filmmaker so I know importance of time -- whether it's the set of 'Street Dancer' or 'Coolie No. 1', I always try to be on time. If I am not on time then my manager also verbally abuses me so. There are a lot of people who make sure that I do my work on time. In today's day and age, people say that time is money, so in an actor's life, too, time plays an important part. Professionalism has become important in today's world," said Varun, while interacting with the media while unveiling Varun Dhawan x Fossil Limited Edition of watches on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Varun insisted he thought time was more important than money. "I think time is the most important thing in the world because none of us knows how much we have left in life. So, time is everything and money is not everything," he reasoned.

About the work front, he said: "This year, I have had just one release -- ‘Kalank' -- but next year I promise there will be a lot more. ‘Street Dancer' releases in the first month and there is ‘Coolie No. 1'. There might be another release later."

On Amitabh Bachchan being honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke award, he said: "The most deserving Indian artist to receive this award is Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji. It's really a proud moment for the entire film fraternity but I think he should have got this honour much earlier. He deserves every award that exists."

Source: IANS