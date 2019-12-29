Varun Dhawan: India will take over global dance scene in next 10 years

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the dance movie "Street Dancer 3D", and is these days heaping praise on the dancing talent of the country. He claims over the next ten years, India will take over the global dance scene.



"The kind of talent Indian dancers have, I can say proudly we are one of best countries when it comes to dance. In the next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene. Dancers in our country struggle a lot because dance never used to be considered as a profession," said Varun, at the launch of the song "Garmi" from "Street Dancer 3D" in Mumbai. He was accompanied by co-actor Nora Fatehi, the film's director Remo D'Souza and producer Lizelle D'Souza.



He added: "I have spent so much time with dancers -- and Remo sir is one of them -- because he started as a background dancer. It gets really tough when parents of dancers or society don't look at dance as a career. They (Parents) feel that their kids are damaging their family's reputation by dancing because it is not work. I feel that it's work. They (dancers) travel to train in the morning and then reach their dancing venues. Sometimes they practice on the road, so this film is dedicated to all the dancers because if you can feel the music then anybody can dance."



"Street Dancer 3D" will clash with the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed "Panga", starring Kangana Ranaut, on January 24, about which Varun said: "Ashwiny and (her husband and filmmaker) Nitesh sir are people I have met on a few occasions. Kangana (Ranaut) is someone I have known for a lot of years and I admire her work. I feel both films are very different and we are in 2020, so I think we shouldn't think about box-office clash. I feel people should watch both the films. This film ('Street Dancer 3D') genuinely marks my return to doing films for kids. For the longest time, I did not made a film for kids and when I say kids, there is a kid inside all of us so. So, this film is for all of you. I hope kids and parents will have a good time watching the film."



"Street Dancer 3D" highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.



Talking about the film's message, Varun said: "Our characters in the film are dancing for India, and (they are) Pakistani immigrants. I think your motive behind being a dancer matters, and it drove me to do the film. Dance is not only for enjoyment but through the medium you can express a lot and you can change lives. In our country, when a kid is born or at birthday parties and at weddings, we dance a lot. I feel we are a very expressive dancing nation."



"Street Dancer 3d" stars Varun with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva.

Source:IANS