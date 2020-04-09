Varun Dhawan to judge online talent hunt show

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled ‘Entertainer No 1.

Sharing the details of the concept, Varun said, " Through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills."

The stay-home reality show is launching on Flipkart video in collaboration with Varun. The actor believes that such conceptual shows are important to stay positive as the world is going through a tough time due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Anyone who is 13 or above can record their performance video and upload the video directly in the Flipkart video section and over the period of eight weeks Varun, along with a panel of judges, will go through the process of deciding upon the best talent.

Varun said: "Given the unique format of the show, I'm looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can't wait to get on this entertaining rollercoaster ride that begins next week."