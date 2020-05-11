MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is in a "love lockdown"!

The young actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a black-and-white photo of him, which he captioned: "Love lockdown".

Varun's post left netizens wondering whether the actor is loving the lockdown or whether he is spending his lockdown days with someone he loves!

Commenting on his post, a fan expressed: "And we love you!"

Another fan commented: "This pic is such a lockdown mood!"

Another fan asked: "What has lockdown taught you on a personal front?"

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tried to clear everybody's confusion. The "Guilty" actress shared that Varun Dhawan is perhaps "Trying to make everyone's lockdown a love lockdown"!

Meanwhile, singer-actress Sophie Choudry invited Varun Dhawan to participate in her show. Sophie wrote: "Oi! That's the name of my show! Now you have to come on it."

