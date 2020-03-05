Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele gets delayed?

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawn has made his mark in Bollywood with his amazing talent in movies like Main Tera Hero, the Dulhania series, Badlapur and others, and recently, with Street Dancer 3D, the actor got a lot of appreciation from the classes and the masses and was loved by all.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Mr Lele has been postponed. Director Shashank Khaitan took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the tweet, Shashank sighted date issues as the reason behind postponing the film.

He wrote, 'Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. Its a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place. I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life. Have a great day guys, lots of love.' (sic)

The film was to be produced by Karan Johar. The director-producer announced the film on January 13. He shared the first poster of Mr Lele saying, 'Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021. @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies.'