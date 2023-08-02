From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan here is the list of celeb who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

We have seen many celebrities attending the initiate wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani but there were actors who were not part of the wedding guest list, check out the list
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:41
movie_image: 
From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan here is the list of celeb who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

MUMBAI  :The pictures of newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are floating all over the internet and there are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans, no doubt Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are looking beautiful together and the fans and not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards day the newlywed couple.

The buzz of the marriage was much before and we can see many big names who made it to the venue which was at Jaisalmer, we have seen family and friends spotted at the airport who were attending the intimate wdding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Well do you know that there are few names who were not part of the wedding ceremony have a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Siddharth Malhotra made his debut with the actress Alia Bhatt with the movie Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and we have seen a great bond between the two over the times, but the actress was not part of the evening wedding ceremony.


ALSO READ  :Karan Johar spills the beans on when Sidharth Malhotra met Kiara Advani; says, “Watching them is a fairy tale…’


Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun Dhawan shared screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in their debut movie Student of the year, over the time we have also seen their Bond growing stronger, we expected that the actor would be the part of wedding ceremony but he was missing from the ceremony.


Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri indeed shares a great bond with the actor Siddharth Malhotra, over the time we have seen many pictures and post dropped by the filmmaker in the favour of the actor, we expected that he will be the part of the wedding but he was not there.


Salman Khan

The megastar Salman Khan shares a good bond with actress Kiara Advani, over the time we have heard that the actor has given the name Kiara Advani to her, when she was about to make her Bollywood debut her name was Alia and not Kiara, but on the suggestion of Salman Khan she has changed her name to KIara Advani, there are many news which are saying that Kiara Advani and Salman Khan are good family friends too.

 
Rohit Shetty

As we all know Siddharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his Digital debut with the series The Indian Police Force which is directed by Rohit Shetty, we have seen many BTS pictures which of are floating all over the internet, we expected Rohit on his wedding, as currently he shares a good bone bond with the director, but he was missing from the wedding celebration

Well these were the names from the Bollywood industry who were missing from the wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. What are your views on this beautiful couple and the guest list of the wedding ceremony, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read –  Budget vs Box Office Collection: Here’s an analysis of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI WEDDING Karan Johar Manish Malhotra SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA WEDDING KIARA ADVANI WEDDING Salman Khan Milap Zaveri Varun Dhawan BOLLYWOOD WEDDING BOLLYWOOD SHAADI Bollywood couple Student Of The Year Indian Police Force Rohit Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor opens up about her Valentine’s day plan, deets inside
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is a very talented and beautiful actress who has been part of some amazing shows like Kaisi Yeh...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar spends some time in self love, check it out…
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi encourages Vinu for Mumbai, Virat doesn’t want to move away from his family
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini corners Atharva, Imlie looks for Chini
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Sexy! Hello Jee actress Mrinalini Tyagi is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Mrinalini Tyagi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships

Latest Video

Related Stories
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
RIP !Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?
Check out Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s possible guests; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more?
Check out Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s possible guests; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer gives the actor’s side of the story; says wife Aaliya never divorced her first husband
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer gives the actor’s side of the story; says wife Aaliya never divorced her first husband
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal start a new trend; you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the brides
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal start a new trend; you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the bride