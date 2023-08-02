From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan here is the list of celeb who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

MUMBAI :The pictures of newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are floating all over the internet and there are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans, no doubt Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are looking beautiful together and the fans and not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards day the newlywed couple.

The buzz of the marriage was much before and we can see many big names who made it to the venue which was at Jaisalmer, we have seen family and friends spotted at the airport who were attending the intimate wdding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Well do you know that there are few names who were not part of the wedding ceremony have a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Siddharth Malhotra made his debut with the actress Alia Bhatt with the movie Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and we have seen a great bond between the two over the times, but the actress was not part of the evening wedding ceremony.



Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun Dhawan shared screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in their debut movie Student of the year, over the time we have also seen their Bond growing stronger, we expected that the actor would be the part of wedding ceremony but he was missing from the ceremony.



Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri indeed shares a great bond with the actor Siddharth Malhotra, over the time we have seen many pictures and post dropped by the filmmaker in the favour of the actor, we expected that he will be the part of the wedding but he was not there.



Salman Khan

The megastar Salman Khan shares a good bond with actress Kiara Advani, over the time we have heard that the actor has given the name Kiara Advani to her, when she was about to make her Bollywood debut her name was Alia and not Kiara, but on the suggestion of Salman Khan she has changed her name to KIara Advani, there are many news which are saying that Kiara Advani and Salman Khan are good family friends too.



Rohit Shetty

As we all know Siddharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his Digital debut with the series The Indian Police Force which is directed by Rohit Shetty, we have seen many BTS pictures which of are floating all over the internet, we expected Rohit on his wedding, as currently he shares a good bone bond with the director, but he was missing from the wedding celebration

Well these were the names from the Bollywood industry who were missing from the wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. What are your views on this beautiful couple and the guest list of the wedding ceremony, do let us know in the comment section below.

