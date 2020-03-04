Varun Dhawan salutes lady coolies working for Indian railways; calls them coolie no. 1

MUMBAI: In an era where social media is considered as the epitome of taking all the necessary information, celebrities highlighting a cause or an organisation is always considered a good step.

We have come across various instances when celebs have taken to social media and have opened up about social causes and people who are doing good for society.

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to appreciate and salute lady coolies.

A few hours back, the official page of Indian railways shared pictures of lady coolies working on the platforms. Sharing the photos, the official page tweeted, 'Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !!'

Upon spotting the post, Varun took to Twitter and saluted the ladies for their hard work and after retweeting the post, he wrote, 'Yeh hain #coolieno1.'

Varun is considered one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood and his films are proof as to why he is at that position. He made his debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in the year in 2012.

His starting films were commercial hits and made him a well-known face in the film industry. The actor has become an established name with his movies and his social media presence. The actor also received various awards for his performances in the film industry.

On the work front, Varun will also be seen portraying the role of a coolie in the movie Coolie No. 1. For the movie, Varun is pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. It is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020 and is being directed by ace director David Dhawan.

SOURCE - ZOOM