Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi shot for Street Dance 3D song in extreme conditions

MUMBAI:The Remo D’Souza-directed musical Street Dancer 3D not only has the lead actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi pitted against each other, but also features a romantic song, 'Lagdi Lahore Di', with the lead pair atop the O2 Arena in London in sub-zero temperatures.

The team had permission to shoot on O2 for only six hours and the team used ropes to climb up. Remo said that, with two hours gone in climbing up and getting down, we had only four hours to complete our shoot. Since only a limited number of people could go, Varun and Shraddha even carried camera equipment each.

Adding that if it was minus five degrees on the ground, it was minus eight at the top and very windy too. Later, Varun, with Nora, proceeded to Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey and then to Dubai which was scorching at 48 degrees.

Remo said that they had to wear the same costumes as the UK shoot even though the weather changed drastically. By the time we wrapped up the song in Bollywood Park in Dubai, the entire crew had fallen sick. Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Lizelle D'sSouza, adds that even though it’s a pure romantic dance number, it comes at a crucial point in the film and provides a twist in the narrative.

Talking about the film, it will take the India-Pakistan rivalry to a new stage. Post 'ABCD 2', co-stars Varun and Shraddha are reuniting together in the third instalment. The stars are expected to show off some sizzling and never-seen-before dance moves in the movie.

The movie is slated for release on 24th January 2020 clashing with Kangna Ranaut starring Panga.

