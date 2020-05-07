Varun Dhawan turns make-up artist for this actress

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan impressed the Bollywood audience with his performances in movies like Badlapur, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero. The actor is much loved by viewers and has a massive fan following.

Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but did manage to win the hearts of the audiences with its dance quotient.

The Judwaa 2 actor was spotted doing something special for his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. He turned make-up artist for her.

Have a look at the video below.

In this throwback video, we see the actor applying make-up on Jacqueline while she enjoyed herself thoroughly.

This is indeed a sweet video that we saw today on the internet. It speaks volumes about the bond and friendship that both stars share.

We have seen this amazing pair before in Dishoom and Judwaa 2.

