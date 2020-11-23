Varun Dhawan was all set to be seen as Harshad Mehta in a Movie before Pratik Gandhi Ft. Scam 1992, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, which features the journey of the 1990s biggest scamster Harshad Mehta is very well received by the audience as well as the critics. The show is currently enjoying the highest rating of 9.6 on IMDB in India. Not just that, the show comes on number 16th among the top 50 television shows globally. But do you know that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was supposed to play the iconic role of Harshad Mehta in a movie to be produced by none other than Paresh Rawal.

While Varun was almost locked for the role, the script for the movie got stuck and finally got scrapped. This is when Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment acquired the rights to make a web show on Harshad.

Pratik Gandhi became a household name after the show. While talking about the casting of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta said, “I’m aware that Harshad Mehta’s story has had a long journey to the screen. Hota hai. Every story has its own destiny. I had to face a lot of resistance while casting Pratik Gandhi. Many big names were suggested. But I wanted Pratik. Then I was advised to do some padding in the casting. But I refused to cast known faces even in supporting roles. I now feel one of the reasons why Scam worked so well was the relatively unknown faces on screen. They all looked like the characters they were playing.”

What do you think Varun Dhawan would look like Harshad Mehta if there was a movie on his life? Do let us know via comments.

