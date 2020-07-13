Varun Dhawan wishes Asim Riaz for his birthday!

MUMBAI : Today, as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz celebrates his 27th birthday, Varun Dhawan, who had shared screen space with Asim in the hit comedy Main Tera Hero, took to Instagram to wish Asim. Alongside a monochrome photo of Asim, Varun wrote, “waiting for some tunes now…” Since Asim and Varun worked together in Main Tera Hero, when Varun Dhawan had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote his film, VD was seen giving all praises for Asim and even expressed a tinge of shock over his and Sidharth Shukla’s fights in the house because Varun had reportedly worked with both, Asim and Sidharth and on set, the two were apparently extremely patient.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz' fans trend #HBDAsimRiaz, exclaim, ‘His Birthday is like sunshine in the Pandemic')

Talking about Asim Riaz, although he didn’t win the reality show, for sure he clearly won hearts and soon after stepping out of the house, Asim shot for a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez and also, shot for another music video with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Updating about Varun, the actor is currently quarantining with his family at home and from working out to cooking and doing yoga, Varun has been making the most of his time.

On the work aspects, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and as per reports, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film will witness a theatrical release.

(ALSO READ : Varun Dhawan played a hilarious prank on Alia Bhatt)

For latest updates on Bollywood and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

credits:pinkvilla