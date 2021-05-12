News

Varun Konidela urges everyone to stay home

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2021 07:42 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI :  Telugu star Varun Konidela posted on Instagram on Wednesday urging everyone to stay at home.

"Need of the hour is to stay at home. #stayhomestaysafe," Varun wrote alongside the image.

Varun's post comes in context of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 across the country and lockdown in Telangana, which starts tomorrow.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration". The film is titled "F3".

SOURCE : IANS

Tags Varun Konidela F2: Fun and Frustration F3 Kiran Korrapati Fidaa Tholi Prema Gaddalakonda Ganesh TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See