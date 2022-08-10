Varun Sharma shares why his character 'Choocha' is loved by all

Actor Varun Sharma, whose film 'Fukrey 3' is all set to release on September 7, said that his most loved character 'Choocha' from the franchise is a boy-next-door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep one engaged through his banter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Varun Sharma shares why his character 'Choocha' is loved by all

MUMBAI : Actor Varun Sharma, whose film 'Fukrey 3' is all set to release on September 7, said that his most loved character 'Choocha' from the franchise is a boy-next-door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep one engaged through his banter.

Talking to IANS about what makes his character Choocha loved by all, Varun said: "Choocha is the boy-next-door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep one engaged through his banter which is always entertaining."

"Every household and any group of friends will have a Choocha amongst them. He has his heart in the right place and embodies a certain wide-eyed quality that enables the character to be loved and liked by people across ages."

'Fukrey 3' stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Varun took to Twitter, where he shared that the 'Fukrey' franchise is "truly special" to him.

He wrote: "A film which is truly special to me. Film I started my journey with.A Character which is synonym to my Name! "Choocha" Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath Milte hai 7th Sep'23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! #fukrey3 #choochaisback."

Source Ians 

Fukrey Fukrey Returns Pulkit Samrat Varun Sharma Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Manjot Singh Pankaj Tripathi Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
MUMBAI :Imlie' fame Fahmaan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the song 'Ishq Ho Gaya', shared his experience of...
Find out some more about Navina Wadekar who plays Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI :One of the most loved and longest running shows on Indian television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The...
Beyonce wore $7.5 mn jewellery at private Dubai gig
MUMBAI :Grammy winner Beyonce's jewellery for her private show in Dubai was reportedly worth $7.5 million around a...
From reading book to watching K-dramas, Sehban Azim did it all for 'Dear Ishq'
MUMBAI :Dill Mill Gayye' actor Sehban Azim has been roped in for the web series 'Dear Ishq' and the actor talked about...
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
MUMBAI :As Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' completes four years, actress Ankita Lokhande...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'
Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'
'Akshay sir made things much easier,' says 'Selfiee' director
'Akshay sir made things much easier,' says 'Selfiee' director
Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in 'Gaslight'
Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in 'Gaslight'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'