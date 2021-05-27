Varun Tej to shoot with Hollywood action directors for 'Ghani'

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Varun Tej will work with Hollywood action directors Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg in upcoming sports drama "Ghani", which casts him as a boxer.

"Seventy per cent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will commence once the second wave (of Covid) subsides. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned," said producer Sidhu Mudda.

"Our art director has designed a huge stadium, and Hollywood stunt masters Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg will work on the action. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of 'Ghani'," Mudda added.

Varun has been practicing boxing during lockdown, to get into the skin of his character.

The film stars Saiee M. Manjrekar opposite Varun, while Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra play pivotal roles.

Produced by Allu Aravind and Allu Bobby, "Ghani" marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati.

SOURCE – IANS