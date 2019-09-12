Vatsal Sheth to star in Gujarati film

Actor Vatsal Sheth has announced that he will be starring in a Gujarati film titled "Hoon Mari Wife Ne Ano Husband".

Vatsal took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he shared a photograph of himself along with cast of the film, which included Johny Lever, Varjesh Hirjee, Esha Kansara.

He wrote: "Happy to announce my first Gujarati film... 'Hoon Mari Wife Ne Ano Husband'."

Details about the films are still under wraps.

Vatsal, made his acting debut with "Just Mohabbat" in the late 1990's. He then starred in the 2004 film "Taarzan: The Wonder Car", "Ek Hasina Thi", and series "Haasil".

