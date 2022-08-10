Vatsal's take on Ishita's pregnancy: 'It is all about planning'

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, most recently seen in 'Drishyam 2', are definitely excited about embracing parenthood. On the occasion of Ishita's baby shower on Sunday, Vatsal said: "We are enjoying the complete phase of pregnancy."
MUMBAI :  Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, most recently seen in 'Drishyam 2', are definitely excited about embracing parenthood. On the occasion of Ishita's baby shower on Sunday, Vatsal said: "We are enjoying the complete phase of pregnancy."

Vatsal, who's making his Tamil debut with the film 'Adipurush', and Ishita are welcoming their first child after six years of marriage. On the occasion of Mothers Day on May 14, the couple organised Ishita's baby shower, which was graced by friends and relatives.

Vatsal said: "We are not nervous, rather excited. We are enjoying the complete phase of pregnancy. It is all about planning."

Speaking on his and Ishita's behalf, he added: "It was a very emotional moment for us today. All our loved ones came up to bless our baby. We have been asking everyone to guess the gender of our baby."

Talking about what changes he sees in his life, Vatsal said: "As of now, I don't feel any change. I think once the baby is born, I will feel the change. Till now, it has been Ishita who has been experiencing all the changes."

The actor will be seen in the film 'Adipurush' portraying the character of Indrajit. A mythological film based on the 'Ramayana', the film has been written and directed by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

'Adipurush' is set to premiere at Tribeca in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 13. It will be followed by the film's theatrical release three days later.

