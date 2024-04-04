Vedang Raina Talks About Landing Reggie Mantle Role in The Archie's Debut - Casting Twist

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with an international teen magazine, emerging talent Vedang Raina candidly shared his journey into the world of acting, shedding light on his unexpected casting as Reggie Mantle in his debut film.

Originally auditioning for the lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie’s, Raina found himself surprised when he landed the part of Reggie Mantle instead. Reflecting on the moment, Raina remarked, “I was very invested in Archie's character because he's a musician just like me. I was a bit upset that I was going to be this bad guy on screen.”

However, as Raina delved deeper into the character, he discovered layers of complexity that intrigued him. “I heard the brief of the character and I realized that there's a lot more depth to Reggie,” he explained. In this retelling of The Archie’s universe, Reggie Mantle emerges as a character who stands up for his friends and community—a portrayal that resonated deeply with Raina.

A standout scene in the film showcases Reggie supporting his friend Dilton as he navigates questions of sexuality and coming out. This transformation of the formerly villainous character positioned Raina as the breakout star of the production.

Looking ahead, Vedang Raina is preparing for his next project, ‘Jigra’, where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. Fans are eagerly anticipating Raina's next on-screen avatar, eager to witness his talent in action once again.

