Veteran actor Dharmendra reveals his fractured ankle, leaves netizens worried

Dharmendra is quite active on X, where he often shares pictures and interacts with fans. However, the veteran actor's latest tweet at around 4am on Friday had many of his fans worried about the his health.
MUMBAI: Dharmendra is quite active on X, where he often shares pictures and interacts with fans. However, the veteran actor's latest tweet at around 4am on Friday had many of his fans worried about the his health. Although Dharmendra shared that he was doing fine, he went on to delete the picture within a few hours.

Also read - Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time

On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself indulging in a late-night food craving and wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai (It is midnight, but I am not able to sleep, and I feel extremely hungry. I am having a roti with white butter which tastes so delicious).” In the picture, Dharmendra was seen in a black outfit, sitting on his bed. He had a tired expression on his face.

Reacting to the picture, a fan asked, “Sir what happened to your leg?” Dharmendra went on to answer the question by saying, “Mera takhna fracture ho gaya . Aap sab ki duaon se jaldi tandurust ho jaoonga (I fractured by ankle. With all your good wishes, I will be healthy again very soon).”

Also read - Shocking! This is why Dharmendra paid spot boys to goof up on the sets of Sholay

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He also had a supporting role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which released last year in July. The actor will be seen next in Ekkis, which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

