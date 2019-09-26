News

Veteran actor Govind Namdev feels grateful on both the film releasing on same date

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Govind Namdev known for his villainous streak in movies like oh my God and bandit queen will be seen in film Jhalki and 'main zaroor aaunga'. Both of them releasing on 27th September.

On sharing his excitement for both the film, " I'm very much excited about both the films.  It feels really great and both of the roles are pole apart. So through this audiences will get to see different shades of me as an actor. It is a great thing for an actor to get versatile roles.  I feel very fortunate and looking forward to do more great characters. "

'Jhalki' is based on child trafficking where he is essaying a negative role of Brooker who is involve in this child trafficking business. It also stars Divya Dutta , Boman Irani and Sanjay Suri.

'Main zaroor aaunga' is a thriller murder mystery. He is essaying the role of a detective who unfolds the mystery and holds the major twist in the film. The whole film is shooted in Switzerland.
It also stars Arbaaz khan and Aindrita Ray in lead.

Further the trailer of his film 'kisike  Pass time nahi hai life mein' has also released.

