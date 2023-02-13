Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s

MUMBAI : Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has finally joined Instagram. The actress joined the platform on Saturday and shared some of her recent photos taken by a young female photographer. In her post, the actress opened up about how she was often the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 1970’s. She also shared that she was looking forward to connecting with more young women in the industry at present.

On Saturday, Zeenat shared her first photograph of herself casually dressed and sitting at her home. She captioned the post, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.” She even added a pink flower emoji at the end. One user commented on her post saying, “This is not just A Zeenat Aman. This is THE Zeenat Aman !!” More of the veteran actress’s fans welcomed her on Instagram. Another user wrote, “A very, very warm welcome! You’ve been missed by so many of us !!”

In her second post that she posted on Saturday itself, she added a close-up photograph and shared an anecdote, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.”

She further added, “This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.”

Later, her photographer Tanya A commented saying, “Definitely my most cherished portrait making session. Thank you so much.” Meanwhile, another fan said, "Gorgeous picture. You changed the face of the Hindi Film Leading Lady. You are a game-changer, Zeenat Ji. Thank you for sharing this lovely picture.”

In her Instagram Story, Zeenat divulged that she was awaiting verification and even thanked Diandra Soares, Tara Sutaria, and Amaal Malik for welcoming her on to the platform. Her last on-screen appearance was in a cameo role in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film ‘Panipat’ (2019).

The actress made her acting debut with the film ‘The Evil Within’ (1970) along with Dev Anand. She even acted in many other films like ‘Hulchul’ (1971), ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ (1971), ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973), ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ (1977), ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ (1978), ‘Don’ (1978), ‘Qurbani’ (1980), ‘Dostana’ (1980), ‘Laawaris’ (1981), and ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’ (1983).

