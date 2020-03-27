News

Veteran artist Satish Gujral passes away at 94

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 02:54 PM

MUMBAI: Renowned artist and architect Satish Gujral passed away late Thursday at the age of 94.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 1999, the highly celebrated painter was the younger brother India's former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral.

His death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries of note.

Modi tweeted: "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti."

Gujral was born on December 25, 1925 in pre-Partition India, and studied art in Lahore and Mumbai.

Gujral, a well-collected artist, was one of the few who have consistently dominated the art scene in India for the entire post-independent era.

He won an equal, if not more, acclaim as an architect. He has designed the building of the Belgium Embassy in New Delhi.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "Saddened to learn about the demise of eminent painter, artist, sculptor, muralist and one of the pioneers of Contemporary Indian Art, Shri Satish Gujral. The nation will always remember his contributions in the field of art and culture. May his soul rest in peace."

Tags Satish Gujral Padma Vibhushan architect Prime Minister Narendra Modi M. Venkaiah Naidu TellyChakkar

