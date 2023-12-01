Veteran cinematographer Peter Pereira passes away aged 93; Abhishek Bachchan shares condolences

MUMBAI : One of the most loved and well-regarded veterans in the film industry, Peter Pereira has passed away at the age of 93. The cinematographer is well-known for his work in films like Mr. India (1987), Sheshnaag (1990), Ajooba (1991), Border (1997), and Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973). Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his twitter handle to share his condolences on his passing and pay tribute. Confirming the news, the actor tweeted, “Our industry lost a legend today. #PeterPereira was a pioneer in Cinematography in our films. One of the greatest!”

Abhishek further said, “I remember him fondly from the sets of my father’s films that I visited as a child. Kind, loving, dignified and brilliant. Rest in Peace, sir.” Within moments, netizens and fans responded to the tweet and took to the comments section to pay their condolences. One user wrote, “May the departed soul rest in Peace,” while another called him ‘legend’. The comments section was filled with comments saying, “Rest in Peace”, and “Om Shanti”.

For the unaware, other than the Anil Kapoor film Mr. India, Peter has also made significant contributions to Amitabh Bachchan's film Ajooba and Sunny Deol's film Border.

During an interview with Scroll in 2019, the late cinematographer and special effects provider briefly spoke about making a career in the entertainment business, since his father was also in the same field. He had said, “My father was a photography enthusiast. I shared his hobby and enjoyed photography from the very beginning, throughout my youth. I owned a small Brownie camera and used to take lots of pictures. It was during my time as an apprentice at Basant Studio, where being in that whole environment in which films were being made, I too got attracted to motion pictures.”

His last work was on filmmaker Hemant Chaturvedi’s documentary.

