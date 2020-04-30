Veteran colleagues Satish Kaushik, Farida Jalal react with disbelief

MUMBAI: Industry veterans such as Farida Jalal and Satish Kaushik, who not only worked with Rishi Kapoor but also knew him well, cannot get over the news of his demise.

Filmmaker-actor Kaushik, who has worked with Kapoor in films like "Tehzeeb", "Saagar", "Aa Ab Laut Chalen" and "Wedding Pullav", says the late star made acting look like the easiest profession and that he ruled Bollywood with his charm and king size personality.

"Chintuji was a much-loved young icon of romance for me when I saw 'Bobby' in my college days in Delhi. After coming to Mumbai I kept on seeing him in various films as a huge star, and then got to work with him as a co-actor, and then he directed me in 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'," Satish told IANS.

"He was a great friend, great company, always very jovial and very loving. A great person and actor, who ruled the film industry with his charm and king size persona," said Satish, who was recently shooting with Rishi for a film called "Sharmajee Namkeen".

An emotional Satish says that with Rishi the era of Romance has gone. "Yes, (the) era of romance is gone with him but his footprints will always take us to happiness and joy. Chintuji we will miss you and you will always remain the charming boy of Indian cinema. Rest in peace," he wrote.

While Kaushik was working with Rishi Kapoor in the film he would never complete, Farida Jalal recalled working with the late actor in his debut movie, "Bobby". She broke down over phone, while talking about Rishi Kapoor.

"Oh my god, what is happening? Yesterday Irrfan Khan passed away and today it is Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) I am really shocked. I was very close to Chintu. I worked with him in his first film, ‘Bobby'. I don't know what to say, I need to process this," she said.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February.

SOURCE :IANS