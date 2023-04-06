Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a poster of the film featuring him and Sara Ali Khan. She wrote: "In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart."

Seeing the gesture, Vicky took to his Instagram and re-posted Katrina's message. He also dedicated his film's song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' to his wife.

He wrote a line from the song: "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get divorced one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

SOURCE : IANS

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sara Ali Khan Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye Laxman Utekar Kapil Somya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author...
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
MUMBAI :  Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting 'Top Chef', the reality food show she...
Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'
MUMBAI :Actress Supriya Shukla, who will be seen in the third season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', said that she ensures...
Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the...
Exclusive! Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his...
Recent Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Latest Video
Related Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'
Karan Johar
Must Read! Karan Johar wanted to cast this actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham not Kajol, Read on to know more
Muteena Rajput
Kashmir's rising star: Muteena Rajput makes waves in Bollywood
Naseeruddin Shah didn't find 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while filming it
Naseeruddin Shah didn't find 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while filming it