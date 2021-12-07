Vicky Katrina wedding udate : Shocking! Rajasthan-based advocate files complaint against the manager of Six Senses Fort, deets inside

MUMBAI: A Rajasthan-based advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the closure of the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12 owing to the marriage of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif scheduled in Sawai Madhopur district, near here.

Along with this complaint, in view of the problems faced by the devotees, a request has been made to open the way to the temple.

Also Read: Wedding Mystery! Look at Vicky-Katrina’s secret route to their destination wedding

Jadaun in his complaint raised no objection to the wedding event of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, but said, “Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12.”

“Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses”, he added.

Also Read: Vicky, Katrina to reach wedding venue by Monday evening

Credit: Koimoi