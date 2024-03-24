Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’

The actor had faith that the movie would strike a chord with viewers, and it did. In closing, he discusses his clash with Animal at the box office and clarifies why he didn't care about the uproar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained unwaveringly strong. The actor had faith that the movie would strike a chord with viewers, and it did. In closing, he discusses his clash with Animal at the box office and clarifies why he didn't care about the uproar.

"With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was, it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office," the Love and War actor stated in a recent interview with the popular news outlet.

He mentioned that filmmaker Meghna Gulzar too mentioned that if people like the film no matter when it is released, what is important is the audience connect with the film, "If it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it was released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by"

Calling the clash with Animal, Vicky claimed that it was a challenging test match even though he is glad that it resonated with the audience irrespective of the release date. Vicky is one of the most talented actors in the current generation, he has come a long way with some breakthrough performances. The actor will be seen next as a second lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

Vicky Kaushal had his breakthrough at the box office with his first film, Masan, demonstrating his versatility. However, he rose to prominence as the National poster boy for URI: The Surgical Strike, which allowed him to enter the mainstream and rule it like a real blue star.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood life

Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumors Vicky Kaushal Movie News Tiger 3 SRK Salman Khan YRF Spy Thriller Boom Phone Bhooth Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 12:00

