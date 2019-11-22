News

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to star in a film?

22 Nov 2019 03:56 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are two popular faces in the glamour world. They share a great camaraderie, and now report has it that the duo might collaborate for a film. 

Sources close to the actor told SpotboyE.com that the duo’s sweet equation off screen is luring many filmmakers to cast them together in their projects. The duo is in talks with a couple of them already. Filmmakers feel that they will make for a good jodi. There have been many offers at their door. A source further told the portal that one of the projects is quite a plum one which has Ghayal filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi at the helm. The filmmaker has directed Katrina in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani in the past.  

