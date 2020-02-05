Vicky Kaushal: 'Bhoot…' will tap into right note of horror

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" has a very interesting plot, and will tap into the right note of horror.

" ‘Bhoot...' is one of the most exciting films I've worked on, it is a completely new genre for me and I hope the audience loves this character as much as they've loved my previous ones," Vicky said.

"The script was very intriguing moreover, I am extremely glad to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Zee Studios International again after ‘Raazi'. The movie has a very interesting plot, it will tap into just the right note of horror for our audiences," he added.

In the horror film, Vicky plays the role of a bereaved shipping officer. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

The story revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. Vicky's character will be seen saving a girl, who he believes is real. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions.

"Last year has ended on a high with ‘Good Newwz' doing really well at the box office and 2020 will see us turning over a new leaf. The efforts that were put into making this film by everyone has come together so well, we are very thrilled for the world to see ‘Bhoot...'," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO-Dharma Productions.

To this, Vibha Chopra, Head of Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, added: "We feel it has the potential to redefine the experience of watching an Indian horror film. It is our fifth collaboration with Dharma and we have always pushed envelope in terms of content. At Zee Studios International, we always look to push our limits and this time we are stepping into the horror genre."

Produced by Dharma Productions and distributed by Zee Studios International, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" will release globally on February 21, and on February 20 in the Middle East.