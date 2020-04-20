News

Vicky Kaushal-Chitrangada Singh's famous Oberoi Springs partially sealed as an 11-year-old tests positive for COVID-2019

Vicky Kaushal-Chitrangada Singh's famous Oberoi Springs has been partially sealed as an 11-year-old tests positive for COVID-2019.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Vicky Kaushal-Chitrangada Singh-Chahatt Khanna's famous Oberoi Springs has been partially sealed because an 11-year-old girl, daughter of a doctor, staying in C-wing has tested positive for COVID-2019.

Wife of Remo D'souza who stayed in OS earlier said that she has heard about the sealing in question. The portal further stated that the BMC has sanitised the entire premises and the residents are taking extra precautions to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread. It is still not confirmed though whether the entire complex has been sealed; it also houses Ahmed Khan, Sudanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukerji.

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Vicky Kaushal Chitrangada Singh Chahatt Khanna Oberoi Springs COVID-19 Remo d'Souza Ahmed Khan Sudanshu Pandey Sapna Mukerji TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here