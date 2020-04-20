Vicky Kaushal-Chitrangada Singh's famous Oberoi Springs partially sealed as an 11-year-old tests positive for COVID-2019

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Vicky Kaushal-Chitrangada Singh-Chahatt Khanna's famous Oberoi Springs has been partially sealed because an 11-year-old girl, daughter of a doctor, staying in C-wing has tested positive for COVID-2019.

Wife of Remo D'souza who stayed in OS earlier said that she has heard about the sealing in question. The portal further stated that the BMC has sanitised the entire premises and the residents are taking extra precautions to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread. It is still not confirmed though whether the entire complex has been sealed; it also houses Ahmed Khan, Sudanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukerji.

Credits: SpotboyE.com