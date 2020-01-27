Vicky Kaushal does an Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal had slowly but gradually made a mark in Bollywood. He is one of the top-rated actors. His success is acknowledged by fans and Bollywood celebs.



However, no matter how much recognition and fame he has garnered, he is one actor who is still connected to his roots and it is something all of his fans adore in him.



The actor's noteworthy roles include Masaan, Raazi, and most recently as Kamlesh Kapasi, Sanjay Dutt's best friend, in Sanju. His most appreciated performance was in Uri. His dialogue 'How is the josh' is very famous.





Apart from acting Vicky seems to be a unique kind of singer. Here is video in which Vicky trying to sing a song with the right lyrics. Well, he is looking as dapper as always and is singing Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma chumma.



He is a Mama's boy in real life.

Have a look at the video below. It will surely bring a huge smile on your face to see this charming actor singing.