News

Vicky Kaushal doing house work during the lockdown is all of us!

The 'how's the josh' actor was seen showing his enthusiasm for house work while cleaning fans. Read on.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
04 Apr 2020 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the entire nation is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Many celebs are encouraging us to stay home and maintain hygiene.

The actor was seen taking cleanliness to a different level. Yes, he actor was seen cleaning his house and the ceiling fans.

Have a look. 

Well, this post of his is super relatable, as all of us are managing our house work ourselves during our house arrest. He also motivates us to maintain cleanliness at home and to stay safe and stay indoors.

What do you think about the video?

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Tags Bollywood Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Meghna Gulzar Rajkumar Hirani Sanju Sanjay Dutt Uri: The Surgical Strike COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here