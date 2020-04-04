Vicky Kaushal doing house work during the lockdown is all of us!

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the entire nation is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Many celebs are encouraging us to stay home and maintain hygiene.

The actor was seen taking cleanliness to a different level. Yes, he actor was seen cleaning his house and the ceiling fans.

Have a look.

Well, this post of his is super relatable, as all of us are managing our house work ourselves during our house arrest. He also motivates us to maintain cleanliness at home and to stay safe and stay indoors.

What do you think about the video?

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.