Vicky Kaushal faced his horrifying fears of all time READ MORE!

20 Feb 2020 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One with full josh and leaving no stone unturned to make the promotion successful.

The actor who is known for his amazing talent and extraordinary josh is adopting different promotional strategies for his.

In a recent interview, where Vicky Kaushal had interacted with the media with regard to his upcoming movie Bhoot, the actor was asked what different preparation he has done for this horror flick as he is been known for his acting skills and pushing the envelope. The actor said that his utmost fear is with water, and for this movie, 60 percent of the movie is shot underwater.

He adds that initially on day 1 when there were underwater scenes the actor was not able to match with the scene, and the scene was failing.

Seeing this the actor appealed to the director that gives him just 30 mins extra before taking the shot he wants to face his fear be comfortable and then want to go for the shot.

Having said that, the actor before shot he went inside the water stood there for 30 minis just looking up from the bottom he says that this made him comfortable with water sequences and slowly and gradually the fear became less and less and that show the shoot was taken further.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted ship by Dharma Productions is all set to hit the screens this Friday. Post this, the actor will be seen in multistarrer flick titled Takht by Dharma again.

