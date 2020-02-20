Vicky Kaushal finally REVEALS his crush

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One with full josh and is leaving no stone unturned to make the promotion successful.

The actor, who is known for his amazing talent and extraordinary josh, is adopting different promotional strategies for his.

The rumours were that the actor was dating none other than our Bollywood Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif.

But they denied it.

In a recent interview where Vicky Kaushal had interacted with the media with regards to his upcoming movie BHOOT, the actor was asked about his love interest and who his crush is amongst all in B town.

The actor firstly gave a good bright smile and jokingly said that currently, his crush is the lady who is sitting on his shoulder in the poster (he meant the ghost) and no one else.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship by Dharma Productions also features Bhumi Pednekar and is all set to hit the screens this Friday. Post this, the actor will be seen in multistarrer flick titled Takht by Dharma again.