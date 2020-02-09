Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror flick "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". Working in the genre for the first time, Vicky says he realised how horror is a tricky and technical deal.

"This was something I was not prepared for as an actor. While doing comedy, drama or emotional scenes, you can leave it to the moment between co-actors. You can rehearse, and while acting you leave it to the moment. You surrender to the moment and create something. But horror is a genre where I had to know everything in advance. The scene was explained to me in advance, and I know what's going to happen next and have to react to it. I cannot just leave it to the moment. So, it was very technical and detailed, and a very tricky space, which I wasn't really exposed to earlier," said Vicky at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.

Vicky was accompanied by producers Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, and director Bhanu Pratap Singh of "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

Asked if he ever faced ghost experiences in real life, Vicky said: "I don't know about real life incidents or encounters, but accidents kept happening on the set. A ladder fell on the set once, and we were gossiping that there is a ghost on the set! On another occasion, a door fell on someone's head. A few accidents took place but nothing in particular happened that could be deemed as a ghost encounter."

The film is Johar's first horror film production since the 2005 release, "Kaal" and Vicky credits his director for its making. "Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and I are really scared of horror films. The only person on the team who is enthusiastic about horror films is our director! Thank god Bhanu Pratap Singh enjoys horror films. He does watch them and so he made the film," said Vicky.

Vicky added that with his coming line-up of releases, some of his dreams have come true. He is busy with movies like "Udham Singh", "Takht", "Ashwatthama" and "Manekshaw".

"With my upcoming line-up, most of my dreams are fulfilled. I had never imagined I would be able to do a horror film but I did want to do a film in the genre. When I read the script, I really fell in love with it. I was literally scared and I thought when this script will be blended with audio and visual effects, it will be quite an experience. So I just jumped at the offer."

About Karan Johar's upcoming historical drama "Takht", he said: "It has always been a dream to do a historical film, and now I am a part of a film that is set in Mughal era, which I have only heard of but never seen. I am really excited to bring alive that era in front of the audience," added Vicky.

"Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film is reportedly based on a true incident that happenned in Mumbai. It tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film releases on February 21.