News

Vicky Kaushal: I have experienced sleep paralysis

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal feels the phenomenon of sleep paralysis is scary.

On Instagram, Vicky recently conducted an interactive session with fans. When a user asked him if he has ever seen a ghost in real life, Vicky opened up on the subject of sleep paralysis.

"I have experienced sleep paralysis couple of times. It's damn scary," he wrote.

Sleep paralysis is a medical condition where a person, on waking up from sleep, experiences temporary inability to move or speak.

The actor also shared that he is scared of watching horror films.

Incidentally, he recently starred in the horror film, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". The film performed below expectations.

Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh". He has also signed Meghna Gulzar's film biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will be essaying the title roles in both films.

Tags Vicky Kaushal Instagram Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Sardar Udham Singh Meghna Gulzar Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here