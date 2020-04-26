Vicky Kaushal: I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal tried out the horror genre with "Bhoot ï¿½ Part One: The Haunted Ship" earlier this year. He says there was a time when he was not a "horror-film friendly" actor.

The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

"I was never a ï¿½horror-film friendly' actor before doing 'Bhoot ï¿½ Part One: The Haunted Ship'. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," said Vicky.

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

It will now have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 22.

"I am happy that many more viewers across the globe can now stream the film and enjoy some edge-of-the seat thrill, from the comfort of their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video," said the actor.

The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.