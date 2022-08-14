Vicky Kaushal: Lot to take back from the life of Sam Manekshaw

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who flagged off the shoot of his film 'SamBahadur' along with its team on Monday, feels that there's is a lot to take back for him from the titular role of India's greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Manekshaw's Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the occasion of commencing the film's shoot, Vicky, who will essay the titular role, said: "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country.

"There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to make India what it is today."

The makers of the film, released an exclusive video on Monday featuring glimpses of Vicky as Sam Bahadur along with his co-stars, Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

This video highlights the dedication to bring the character alive, from Vicky's amazing transformation as Sam Bahadur and their table read sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining the realistic portrayal of characters through their reading sessions and preparation for shoot.

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said: "Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorousA preparation, 'SamBahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don't make men like him anymore!"

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw's wife.

For Fatima, "it's a huge honour to be a part of such an inspiring story of one of the greatest war heroes of our nation".

She hopes that those who haven't heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch 'Sam Bahadur'.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

SOURCE IANS
 

