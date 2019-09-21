Vicky Kaushal once again reacts to drug controversy video

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood actors. He has proved his mettle by working in several films. He is known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Raazi. The actor has a huge fan following.



The actor recently found himself mired in a controversy when filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video from a party. Speaking about the same, a politician had even claimed that the actors were drugged at the party and demanded an FIR to be lodged against them. The video also featured Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor among others. During his recent appearance at the India Today Conclave, when Vicky Kaushal was once again asked about the so-called drug controversy, he said that he had been sitting at home for 10 days because he had just recovered from dengue. He also said, five minutes before the video was made, “Karan’s mother was there, to put Ganga Jal on us as she had come back from some trip.”



“It was not the first take; he had attempted to make this video four times. Karan Johar even had a pout when he was shooting it. For the first video, we were all like ‘hey’, and by the fourth one, we were just like done. That scratch of the nose is a normal thing, I didn’t know it meant drugs. My expression was perfect. That reflection was also caught. I was like, ‘kya ho raha hai’. If anything like that would go on, why would a person like Karan Johar, who has an empire, put up a video himself? Second, I thought I’m answerable to the law of the country. In a social media trial, it starts off as ‘hahaha they look drugged’, then it comes to ‘they’re actors, they do drugs’. When I’m driving my car, if I’m stopped for a breath analyser test, I’m giving that test to the law. If someone just stops me and asks randomly, ‘you’re drugged?’ It’s fair for people to assume things, but jumping to things is unfair.”