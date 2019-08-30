Vicky Kaushal opens up on Karan Johar’s drug party accusation

MUMBAI: By posting a video from his grand house party, Karan Johar had landed himself in trouble. A lot has been spoken about the controversial video. The filmmaker received a lot of backlash from social media users.

The particular video saw Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and many more having a good time. However, it soon turned out to be a nightmare for all those who were a part of that video. They were accused of being in a drugged state and were slammed by many. Recently, Karan Johar finally came out and rubbished all the allegations and denied that any of them were in a drugged state.

In the video, Vicky was captured at the wrong time as he scratched his nose. Thus, he was accused for using powder. Now he has opened up on all these allegations in an interview with Pinkvilla and said that it is understandable when people who don’t know them personally saw the video and made these assumptions. However, he says that factualizing these assumptions is not fair. He further added, "We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan's mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what's going on." Vicky Kaushal also said that on returning he checked his Twitter and was bombarded with the news of FIR and open letter and had a huge effect on him.

Speaking about Vicky seen scratching his nose in the video, earlier, Karan had said that the actor was actually recovering from dengue and was drinking hot water and lemon.