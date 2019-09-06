Vicky Kaushal reveals once a fan landed straight into his apartment

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has proved his mettle by working in several Bollywood films. The actor, who is known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Raazi, has a huge fan following. The handsome lad makes girls go week at the knees. He recently shared his craziest fan experience.



Well, Vicky, who will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, loves his fans and is grateful to them but speaking to Mid-day, the actor recollected his craziest fan encounter and accepted that the incident gave him chills. He narrated how a fangirl once landed into his house, straight into his apartment. His parents were at home and the girl rang the bell. His mother let her in thinking that she was a friend and Vicky forgot to mention her coming over. The girl told his parents that she and Vicky had been chatting on Facebook and he had called her to see him at his house. As his parents were aware of the fact that Vicky was not on the social media site, they figured out that there was something fishy and on further inquiry, they found out that the girl had been chatting with a fake profile named after Vicky.