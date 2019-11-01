Vicky Kaushal to romance Sara Ali Khan in Aneees Bazme’s next

News

By Ektaa Kumaran
MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience with his upcoming comedy Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ileana D'Cruz. The director is known to give many popular comedy movies, and his movies have been a huge success at the box office.

As per sources, he will soon be casting Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal for his next mass entertainer, and this will be the first time Sara and Vicky will be sharing the screen together. The director wanted to cast a fresh new pair as the story will be madcap buddy comedy. It seems like Vicky has liked the script of the movie and has given a nod for the movie, and now, the makers have approached Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead as he feels that she's a terrific performer and people still haven't seen the comical side of her.

The film will go on floors next year. No official announcements have been made from either side, but it will be interesting to see the duo in a comic role as none of the actors has majorly explored the genre.

