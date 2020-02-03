Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ reminds fans of Hollywood film ‘Ghost Ship’

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal dropped the first trailer of his upcoming horror film ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, and it was the stuff of nightmares.

Unlike any other spooky trailer, we have seen thus far, we get to see a lot of the scary elements in the trailer as the ghost or demonic spirit marks her presence in almost every frame.

From creeping up behind the protagonists to crawling up the walls and even following Vicky’s character home, this one will surely have fans taking a double-check under their beds.

Post the trailer release, many admirers of the actor took to social media to praise the trailer state that it was as good as many Hollywood spook fests.

Talking about Hollywood films, there were a few fans that seemed to have had a déjà vu of another horror flick that was set on a ship - ‘Ghost Ship’. They took to social media and stated that the film had an eerie similarity to the 2002 hit. When comparing the two trailers, it is impossible to miss certain similar shots.

Meanwhile, there were others who felt that the film bore a lot of tried and tested shots from a range of Hollywood movies, including The Grudge and The Ring. A few also compared it to the film to the video game Man of Medan.

'Bhoot-The Haunted Ship', helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Trigger from a true incident in 2011 when a ship docked at Mumbai's Juhu beach, the film is scheduled to release on February 21.

(SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA)